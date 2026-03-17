Audi to rethink product lineup after clarity on FTA duties: India head

His comments come at a time when the luxury car market in India has seen muted growth, with industry volumes largely flat at around 52,000 units in 2025.
Audi India’s own retail sales declined from 7,931 units in 2023 to 5,816 units in 2024 and further to 4,510 units in 2025. Dhillon attributed the sluggish growth primarily to rising prices, which have made entry-level luxury cars significantly more expensive. “The entry to luxury has become dearer and dearer for the last couple of years,” he said, citing commodity costs, shipping expenses, and currency depreciation against the euro.
He noted that the benefits of GST rate cuts—which were implemented last September—in the luxury car segment have been largely offset by currency movements. As a result, entry-level luxury cars that were priced at ₹35-40 lakh about five years ago now cost around ₹50 lakh, he added.