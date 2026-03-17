Audi to rethink product lineup after clarity on FTA duties: India head

German carmaker Audi will revisit and recalibrate its product launch lineup in India once the precise details of import duty cuts under the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) are revealed, said the country’s Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon on Tuesday.

Dhillon — while talking to Business Standard after launching the SQ8 performance sport utility vehicle (SUV) here— said it would be “very fair” to expect a rethink in product planning once there is clarity on the final framework on import duties under the FTA. “At least once the fine print is there, then we are able to strategise,” he noted, pointing out that uncertainty around timelines and implementation continues to shape both company decisions and customer expectations.