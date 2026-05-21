Auditors feel the heat from 'cooling-off Bill' on conflict of interest

When a company recently invited pitches to select an auditor, it requested one of the Big Four firms to stay away from the meeting, saying it wanted to use the auditor’s advisory services in the customer relationship department instead. In a second such meeting, another of the Big Four was conspicuous by its absence — the client was keen on engaging it for a tax-related non-audit service.

The Indian corporate sector is preparing for proposed radical changes to the Companies Act. The changes will determine under what circumstances an auditor can work for a company.

The idea is to ensure that there is no conflict of interest arising out of the basic fact that the company pays the auditing firm for audits and for other non-audit services.

The draft Bill, introduced in Parliament earlier this year, proposes a three-year ‘cooling-off’ period for auditors. During the three years the auditor cannot provide any non-audit services to the company whose accounts it has just audited. The usual ‘audit term’ for an auditor is five years, following which it can be reappointed for another five years.

Although the Bill is being scrutinised by a joint committee of the two Houses, it is already playing out in the minds of companies and audit and advisory firms in picking their engagements.