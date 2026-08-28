August leads IPO listing returns, Tempsens emerges as CY26 frontrunner

August has emerged as the strongest month for mainboard initial public offering (IPO) listing gains so far this year, with six of the top 10 debutants of calendar year 2026 (CY26) so far coming from the month.

Tempsens Instruments India was the latest and strongest entrant, delivering the highest listing-day gain among mainboard IPOs this year.

The ₹650-crore issue listed at ₹580.70 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, delivering a gain of 93.57 per cent over its offer price of ₹300 per share by the end of its listing day. Its free-float market capitalisation stood at ₹1,002.53 crore.

Tempsens’ performance surpassed the earlier top debutants of the year, including Bharat Coking Coal, which gained 76.43 per cent on listing, and Behari Lal Engineering, which rose 76.21 per cent.

Of the 53 mainboard IPOs listed in CY26 so far, 17 debuted in August. Six of these are among the top 10 IPOs in terms of listing gains. Across all 53 issues, the average listing gain stands at 10.86 per cent, while the median issue size is ₹640.5 crore. “The fundamentals of the company are strong. It caters to the power sector, which has a lot of growth visibility, and the IPO was priced well. So a combination of these factors led to a bumper listing,” said Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst, SP Tulsian Investment Advisory Services. “Going forward, share price movement will depend whether company's earnings are able to meet markets' high-expectation,” she added.

The BSE IPO index has surged 17 per cent year-to-date to 18,380.86, compared with a gain of nearly 15 per cent a year ago. Large-ticket issues have delivered mixed returns on debut in CY26 so far. SBI Funds Management raised nearly ₹9,813 crore but gained a modest 6.23 per cent on listing. Manipal Health Enterprises, which raised nearly ₹9,277 crore, listed 13.04 per cent higher. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, which raised ₹3,087 crore, fell 17.62 per cent on debut. Tempsens’ strong debut comes as primary market sentiment gathers momentum ahead of mega offerings from the Ambani family’s Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The two are expected to be India’s largest public issues this year by issue size and have continued to draw institutional attention to the primary issuance pipeline.

“In the short term, fundamentals play a lesser role in many perception driven stocks. A lot of young and new retail investors aspire to make a quick return, so they jump on many individual stocks that start showing momentum,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive, Equinomics Research. “We have almost reached the stage where liquidity is getting exhausted. There are no takers for many old small- and mid-cap stocks now. Big issues like NSE and Jio will suck out lakhs of crores in liquidity. IPO responses are already becoming selective, and a correction in ongoing IPO boom may possibly come in three to six months due to shortage liquidity,” he added.