AUM Ventures aims to close ₹750 cr fund by March 2027, bets on deep-tech

Pre-seed and seed-stage venture capital firm AUM Ventures, which is currently raising a ₹750 crore fund, is targeting March 2027 as the timeline to complete the fundraise. Recently, the firm announced the first close of the fund and has raised ₹250 crore so far.

The deep-tech-focused venture capital firm plans to make six to seven investments from the fund this year. Its latest investment is in Bengaluru-based space-tech company OXG Space, where it led a ₹17 crore round. The startup is building edge cell towers in space for Earth-observation (EO) satellites.

Chetan Mehta, founding partner of AUM Ventures, said the firm was established with the objective of supporting Indian innovation at the pre-seed stage and helping founders build globally competitive businesses. The investment thesis was shaped in part by Mehta’s earlier experience managing a global single-family office, through which he invested in deep-tech ecosystems in Israel, the United States (US) and other markets, including SpaceX.