Avaada Group plans to add 5GW renewable projects in FY27: Chairman

Avaada Group is looking to add renewable energy projects totalling 5 gigawatt (GW) in the current financial year as the company has signed PPAs and received connectivity approvals for the upcoming capacities, a company executive said.

The group was able to add 2 GW of renewable energy projects during the last financial year, said Chairman Vineet Mittal.

Another 1-2 GW capacity could have been added in FY26 but due to issues related to signing of PPAs and transmission infrastructure , the company was unable to do so, he noted.

"Last year we could have brought 1-2 gigawatts more, but due to delays in the signing of PPAs and delays in full readiness of the transmission system, we had to align our commissioning schedule with the readiness transmission system," Mittal said in reply to a question if his company had to push timelines for planned capacities due to transmission and grid connectivity issues.

With addition of 5GW, the company's overall operational capacity will reach 12GW by March 2027. This 5 GW capacity, which is a mix of solar , wind and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) are already taken up for implementation and planned in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajastan, the chairman said in an interaction. Avaada Group plans to have 30 GW of renewable energy projects by 2030. On the manufacturing side, Mittal said, the company is in the process of building a super factory at Butibori in Nagpur (Maharashtra), which will produce the entire value chain including ingot, wafer, cell and module under the same unit.