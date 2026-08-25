Avaada signs pact for ₹10,000 crore green industrial campus in Hisar

Avaada Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC), Government of Haryana, to develop a 300-acre zero-CBAM green industrial campus in Hisar, with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

The proposed campus, with the potential to generate over 5,000 employment opportunities, will be powered by round-the-clock renewable energy and is designed to support industries seeking to decarbonise their operations, strengthen energy security and enhance their readiness for global sustainability requirements, such as the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the company said in a statement.

Under the MoU, the Haryana government will facilitate the development of the proposed campus through appropriate industrial-park status, exploration of a customised package of incentives, common infrastructure, connectivity and utilities, and expedited requisite statutory approvals through the state’s single-window mechanism.