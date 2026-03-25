Avantel bags ₹459.9 crore RTIS contract from Zetwerk for Indian Railways

Technology solutions provider Avantel on Wednesday said it has secured a contract worth ₹459.9 crore to supply and maintain Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) devices for the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The contract was awarded by Bengaluru-based Zetwerk, an infrastructure and technology partner to the Indian Railways. It covers the supply and annual maintenance (AMC) of RTIS devices.

"Avantel Limited, a provider of technology solutions for the defence and communication sectors, has received a rate contract valued at ₹459.9 crore (excluding taxes) from Zetwerk, Bengaluru, for the supply and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS) devices for the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Indian Railways," the company said in a statement.