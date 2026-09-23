Awfis launches 100,000 sq ft premium workspace centre in Delhi Aerocity

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, a flexible workspace provider, launched a 100,000-sq ft premium workspace centre at Prestige Trade Centre in Aerocity, New Delhi, to address demand from global capability centres (GCCs) and large enterprises.

The new centre, branded Elite by Awfis, offers a combination of built-to-suit and ready-to-move-in spaces designed for global capability centres (GCCs) and enterprise occupiers.

Amit Ramani, Chairman & Managing Director, Awfis Space Solutions Limited, said, “Aerocity has emerged as one of Delhi NCR’s most strategic business districts, drawing strong demand from global capability centres, large enterprises and technology companies seeking premium, well-connected workspaces.”

The new facility brings together carefully designed environments, including the Nexus Lounge for collaboration and brainstorming, Biophilic Pods to introduce natural elements to support focus and wellbeing, purpose-built meeting rooms for formal and collaborative sessions, and the Epicentre, an open setting for conversation, reflection and informal interaction. In addition, dedicated podcast rooms further add to the centre’s range of spaces designed for different ways of working and connecting.