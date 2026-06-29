Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma quits after six years; no successor announced

Axis Bank on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Puneet Sharma, has resigned from his position and will leave the bank at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said Sharma submitted his resignation on June 28 to pursue the next phase of his professional career. His last working day will be August 31, 2026. The bank did not announce a successor.

Sharma, who has been with Axis Bank for more than six years, oversees the lender's finance, legal, and investor relations functions. Before joining the bank, he was associated with Tata Capital.