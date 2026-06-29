Axis Bank cuts attrition to 22.4% in FY26 despite 3% fall in employee count

“Technology is a powerful enabler of productivity and scale, believe its full impact is realised only when it is paired with strong culture, capable talent, and disciplined execution,” Chaudhury said.

Even as the lender has reduced its employee count, it has expanded its footprint across 3,327 cities and 712 districts. The total branches of the bank stood at 6,278 in FY26, up from 5,879 branches in FY25. As a part of its "Bharat Banking" initiative to drive rural credit penetration, the bank manages 2,924 dedicated Bharat Banking branches and 310 Business Correspondent Banking Operations (BCBOs). In FY26, the physical network of Axis Bank was supported by 12,796 automated teller machines (ATMs) and cash deposit machines (CDMs) across the nation as compared to 13,941 in FY25.