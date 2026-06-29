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Axis Bank cuts attrition to 22.4% in FY26 despite 3% fall in employee count

The lender hired more than 31,000 employees during FY26 and expanded its branch network, while reducing attrition and stepping up investments in AI and workforce productivity

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Axis Bank is also investing deeply in building a high-performance organisation — one that is agile, inclusive and future-ready | Image: Bloomberg
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 8:29 PM IST
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The attrition rate in Axis Bank was down to 22.4 per cent in financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from 25.5 per cent in FY25, even as the employee count of the lender dropped 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 101,337 in FY26 from 104,453 employees in the previous year.
 
The staff cost was mildly up at ₹12,266 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹12,193 crore in FY25. The median remuneration of employees of the bank increased by 1.65 per cent in FY26, as compared to FY25.
 
During FY26, the bank accelerated its talent engine to support evolving business lines, making a total of 31,665 new hires.
 
The lender said that it approaches human capital with a long-term lens where technology augments human judgement. “Across the employee lifecycle, we continue to invest in attracting the right talent, building future-ready capabilities, deepening leadership, fostering inclusion, strengthening wellbeing, and enabling a values-led performance culture,” Axis Bank said.
 
During FY26, the bank leveraged artificial intelligence (AI) across platforms and practices to simplify work and improve decision quality. This freed employees to focus on higher-value outcomes, ensuring that as systems become smarter, accountability remains human. Furthermore, the bank is actively scaling AI across operations, call centres, software development, customer journeys, and risk decisions. These efforts are anchored in tangible outcomes, and the bank expects them to drive meaningful bottom-line impact over the next 18-24 months.
 
“With a clear road map for scaleup, we expect AI to drive meaningful bottom-line impact over the next 18-24 months through operating leverage, productivity gains, and better risk outcomes. AI must be embedded responsibly, securely, and in a manner that supports sustainable growth,” Amitabh Chaudhury, managing director & chief executive officer (MD&CEO), Axis Bank, said in its annual report.
 
Axis Bank is also investing deeply in building a high-performance organisation — one that is agile, inclusive, and future-ready. Its work models include hybrid and alternative formats that are not constrained by location or schedule, translate into higher engagement, stronger retention, and improved productivity, particularly in digitally enabled roles.
 
“Technology is a powerful enabler of productivity and scale, believe its full impact is realised only when it is paired with strong culture, capable talent, and disciplined execution,” Chaudhury said.
 
Even as the lender has reduced its employee count, it has expanded its footprint across 3,327 cities and 712 districts. The total branches of the bank stood at 6,278 in FY26, up from 5,879 branches in FY25. As a part of its "Bharat Banking" initiative to drive rural credit penetration, the bank manages 2,924 dedicated Bharat Banking branches and 310 Business Correspondent Banking Operations (BCBOs). In FY26, the physical network of Axis Bank was supported by 12,796 automated teller machines (ATMs) and cash deposit machines (CDMs) across the nation as compared to 13,941 in FY25.
   

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Topics :Axis BankAttrition employees

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

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