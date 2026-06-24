Axis Bank raises $800 million through dual-tranche dollar bond sale

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector lender, has raised an $800 million dual-tranche US dollar bond issuance under its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme, according to a stock exchange filing by the bank.

It comprises $500 million of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes and $300 million of senior unsecured notes.

The lender raised the $500 million AT1 notes at a coupon of 6.875 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The securities are perpetual in nature and do not have a maturity date.

In addition, Axis Bank raised $300 million through 5-year senior unsecured fixed-rate notes at a coupon of 5.348 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes, issued as Series 10, Tranche 1, will mature on June 30, 2031.

Both tranches are scheduled to be issued on June 30, 2026, the bank said. The securities will be listed on the Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and the Debt Securities Market of NSE IFSC Ltd. The offering is being distributed through a syndicated issuance process. The bank said no charge or security has been created over assets in relation to the issuance. Axis Bank is the latest lender after HDFC Bank and PFC to issue dollar bonds to capitalise on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional hedging window for overseas borrowings by lenders.

Previously, HDFC Bank, India’s largest private-sector lender, raised $750 million through a five-year senior unsecured bond issue, marking one of the largest offshore fundraisings by an Indian bank this year. It is also the first such issuance since the RBI operationalised its concessional hedging window for overseas borrowings by lenders. The bonds, issued through the bank’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit at GIFT City, carry a fixed coupon of 5.067 per cent and mature on June 24, 2031. State-owned PFC has also raised $300 million through five-year bonds priced at 105 basis points (bps) over the US treasury.