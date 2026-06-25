Axis Bank scales AI deployment across operations: MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Axis Bank is moving from artificial intelligence (AI) pilots to scaled deployment, with the technology now being used across operations, call centres, software development, customer journeys and risk decisions, said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank, in its annual report for FY26.

The bank is automating routine activities through its "zero-ops" initiative, covering document checks, verifications and reconciliations, and expects AI to be embedded across 40-50 per cent of these operational journeys over the next 18 months. AI is also being deployed to automate and augment customer interactions in call centres, with the bank targeting more than 50 per cent AI coverage of calls by FY27. The technology is also being used in collections.

"We are structurally reducing reliance on outsourced collection agencies to strengthen customer contact, governance and compliance, supported by AI bots and score-based in-housing that can meaningfully reduce agency and call-centre allocations," Chaudhry said. The bank is also investing in its workforce, with hybrid and alternate work formats leading to higher engagement, stronger retention and improved productivity, particularly in digitally enabled roles. Through AXIOM, its AI operating model, Axis Bank is building an AI-led, customer-centric bank by transforming customer touchpoints, employee productivity and core processes at an enterprise scale. The lender is focused on building a high-quality, durable franchise by sharpening execution across businesses while maintaining flexibility to optimise growth and margins in the new financial year, he said.

The bank is also confident of growing ahead of the industry while maintaining an optimal balance between growth and margins. Chaudhry said FY26 was a year of deliberate choices, as the operating environment required growth to be pursued with prudence, discipline and clarity of execution. "We tightened our risk filters, calibrated growth in certain segments to prioritise net interest income (NII) growth while preserving risk-adjusted return on capital (RARoC), and increased our efforts towards achieving efficiencies and cost optimisation. We remained focused on building a franchise that is resilient across cycles, profitable through discipline rather than exuberance, and sustainable through strong governance, technology leadership and people capability," he said.