Axis Bank to infuse ₹1,500 cr into Axis Finance after RBI's approval

Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved its proposal to infuse capital into its wholly owned subsidiary Axis Finance.

The bank’s board has approved a capital infusion of Rs 1,500 crore into Axis Finance in one or more tranches by March 31, 2027, through subscription to its rights issue.

In an exchange filing, the bank said the acquisitions, divestments and merger committee of its board cleared the proposal at a meeting held on March 18, following RBI approval via a letter dated March 10.

The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction.

Policy shift enables capital infusion The development follows revised RBI guidelines that now allow multiple entities within a banking group to undertake the same line of business, subject to board approval and adequate justification. Earlier, under the central bank’s October 2024 ‘forms of business’ circular, Axis Bank had been restricted from infusing additional capital into Axis Finance, prompting it to explore stake dilution and appoint Morgan Stanley to identify investors. With the removal of this restriction, the bank approached the RBI to seek approval for direct capital infusion into the NBFC, citing its strong operational performance.

Growth plans and listing roadmap Axis Bank had earlier indicated that it was evaluating multiple options to fund Axis Finance, including bringing in strategic investors. “We will continue to ensure that capital is not a constraint for the business. We are exploring all options to infuse capital, based on regulatory guidance and recent changes in guidelines,” the bank’s management had said during its January earnings call. The lender expects Axis Finance to be classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) by 2026-27, after which it plans to list the subsidiary. As per RBI norms, upper-layer NBFCs must list within three years of classification.