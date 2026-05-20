Axis Pension Fund targets 500K new subscribers and ₹30,000 crore AUM

Shukla said customer onboarding through third-party application providers (TPAPs) such as Google Pay and PhonePe is expected to improve access to NPS and help accelerate subscriber additions over the next few quarters.

“We are launching the onboarding journey initially through one large TPAP (BHIM) under the guidance of PFRDA, with the rollout expected in the next 15-20 days. Over the next six to nine months, NPS onboarding is expected to be enabled across platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe,” he said.