B2B ecom platform Udaan targets IPO by early 2028 as turnaround takes hold

Three years ago, Vaibhav Gupta did something startup founders rarely do. He made his company smaller on purpose.

Udaan, the business-to-business e-commerce firm he co-founded and leads as chief executive, once sold everything from food staples and groceries to fast-moving consumer goods to shopkeepers in about 80 Indian cities. Gupta pulled it back to roughly 16 clusters and a tighter range of groceries and staples. Revenue fell by more than half from its peak, and investors marked down their stakes.

Now the bet is starting to pay off. Udaan expects FY26 revenue to grow 10 to 12 per cent while losses narrow by about 20 per cent, Gupta told Business Standard. He expects the company to turn fully profitable by the end of 2027 and to go public by the end of 2027 or the first quarter of 2028, a listing it has promised for five years.

The early results are visible. Between Q4 CY23 and Q1 CY26, revenue grew at roughly 25 per cent CAGR, contribution margin rose nearly 500 basis points and EBITDA burn dropped by about 70 per cent. Bengaluru and several other major clusters are already EBITDA-profitable. “We moved beyond scale to focus on market economics and revenue quality: wallet share, purchase frequency and contribution per order,” Gupta said. Gupta, an IIT Delhi alumnus, co-founded Udaan in 2016 with Amod Malviya and Sujeet Kumar, both former senior Flipkart executives. Gupta spent five years at Flipkart, where he built and scaled its business finance and analytics function. He began a fitness regimen three years ago and says more people across Udaan, including the management team, are now conscious of their fitness.

Reset starts to show in the numbers FY25 marked the cost of Udaan’s reset, with revenue declining 20 per cent to ₹4,561 crore as the company exited select non-essential categories. Net loss, however, narrowed 37 per cent to ₹1,055 crore. That was the third straight year of narrowing losses, after ₹2,075 crore in FY23 and ₹1,674.1 crore in FY24. A $160 million recapitalisation announced in July 2026 also supported the turnaround. It combined fresh equity, new debt and debt-to-equity conversion. It strengthened the balance sheet and simplified the capital structure, following Udaan’s $114 million Series G financing in 2025. “I think the first two or three years we also started doubting ourselves many times. But what was great was that we stayed focused and continued to build the business,” said Gupta. “We started showing that the model was working, and that helped build confidence among our existing and new investors.”

From scale to density Denser markets improve procurement, warehouse utilisation, delivery economics and customer retention while reducing the cost of servicing each order. Udaan is operating with one of the lowest supply-chain cost structures in the country, according to people familiar with its operations. Lower fulfilment and distribution costs, combined with better warehouse utilisation and procurement efficiency, are improving the economics of its cluster-led model. Higher volumes within established clusters can improve utilisation and procurement economics without requiring the same level of infrastructure investment as entering new markets. Growth is now expected to come largely from existing retailers ordering more often, buying larger baskets and using Udaan across more categories.

“The biggest opportunity is to win more of existing retailers’ procurement spend, rather than overinvest in customer acquisition or new markets,” Gupta said. Management-led execution Category and city leaders are now judged on contribution margin, retention, order frequency, basket size, procurement efficiency and fulfilment costs, not only topline growth or gross merchandise value. “Business leaders now own the economics of their categories and markets, not just topline growth,” Gupta said. Procurement teams own sourcing economics; category teams, availability and range; city teams, retention and frequency; and operations, fulfilment costs. Together, those decisions determine whether incremental revenue creates value. “The strategy was set at the top, but delivery comes down to execution. Business heads now have a sharper view of profitable growth in their categories and markets,” said Gupta.

Revenue mix gets stronger Udaan is also improving its revenue mix. Private labels now account for 15 to 25 per cent of staples sales across operating cities, while horeca360 is expanding procurement and distribution services for hotels, restaurants, caterers and other institutional buyers. In the Bengaluru cluster, private labels and HoReCa together contribute about half of Udaan’s revenue. These initiatives aim to increase wallet share while making efficient use of Udaan’s existing sourcing and distribution network. The company has also expanded its distribution capabilities through the recent acquisition of Swiggy-owned LYNK Logistics for ₹500 crore in an all-share deal. Swiggy received about 2.8 per cent of Udaan and invested another ₹75 crore. LYNK adds distribution capacity and retail reach in markets aligned with Udaan’s cluster strategy.