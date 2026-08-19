Bagmane Prime Office Reit aims to nearly double portfolio in 7-8 years

The Reit’s portfolio had a gross asset value (GAV) of just over ₹40,000 crore as of December 2025.
Bagmane Prime Office Reit, which was listed in May, maintained committed occupancy at 98.7 per cent during Q1 of FY27, and the management expects it to be robust. “In terms of acquisitions, being opportunistic, we keep looking at accretive acquisitions across the core six cities where commercial real estate is moving. If we come across an acquisition that is right for our portfolio and accretive for the unitholders, we will go for it,” said Ashay Shah, chief financial officer (CFO), Bagmane Prime Office Reit.