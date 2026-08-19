Bagmane Prime Office Reit aims to nearly double portfolio in 7-8 years

The Reit is also adding 1 msf of office space within its existing portfolio by the end of the current financial year (FY27). One building is expected to be completed in the third quarter and the other in the fourth quarter. Despite its high occupancy, the Reit said demand for office space remains strong. Andrew said nearly half of its tenant partnerships are built-to-suit arrangements. Demand from smaller tenants, particularly startup GCCs, has been more spontaneous, he said. The company is also seeing a growing number of domestic companies in the GCC segment.