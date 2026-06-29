Bajaj Auto's ₹5,632.8 crore share buyback to kick off from July 1

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its ₹5,632.8-crore share buyback will start from July 1, 2026.

The company is undertaking a buyback of up to 46.94 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹12,000 per share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹5,632.8 crore, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The proposal was first passed by the company's board on May 6, 2026, and subsequently by shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot notice on May 14, 2026, the results of which were announced on June 18, 2026.