Bajaj Auto's CNG bike dream runs low on fuel amid West Asia crisis

Rakesh Sharma, joint managing director of Bajaj Auto, admits the challenge. He says, “The development of the CNG option in motorcycles, which we have been spearheading, is facing the challenge of reduced arbitrage between CNG and gasoline, and now, of course, its availability.”

The reason for the plummeting sales has primarily been rising CNG prices, as a result of which, the gap between CNG and petrol has shrunk from ₹32 when the product was launched to only ₹25 per kilogram (kg) per litre now. When the model was launched, CNG was priced at ₹75 per kg, while petrol was at ₹107 per litre. However, in May this year, CNG in Mumbai rose to ₹86 per kg, while petrol rose to ₹111.21 per litre.