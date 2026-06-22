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Bajaj Auto seeks dues from Maharashtra, explores new investment destination

Automaker seeks clearance of pending subsidies and incentives while evaluating Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for new EV and three-wheeler manufacturing facilities

Bajaj Auto
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Bajaj Auto is evaluating Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for a new manufacturing expansion.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 11:03 PM IST
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Bajaj Auto has asked the Maharashtra government to clear its dues even as it scouts for another state to invest in its expansion, which includes an electric two-wheeler plant as well as an ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric three-wheeler facility.
 
For this, talks are on with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
 
According to sources privy to the discussions, Bajaj Auto wants the state government to pay 60 per cent of the subsidy it has claimed on its electric two-wheelers. The 60 per cent subsidy works out to around ₹60 crore-₹70 crore and has been awaiting disbursement for years.
 
A source aware of the development said: “While Bajaj passes on the incentive to the customers, it is reimbursed later. The company has repeatedly asked the government whether its budgets have been exhausted or not but has not received any response. But we assume the budgets have got exhausted.”
 
That apart, it has told the government that in the past three to four years it has invested an additional ₹2,000 crore-plus in Maharashtra and had applied for incentives under the state’s Package Incentive Scheme.
 
However, it has not received the “eligibility certificates”, on the basis of which the incentives are to be given.
 
According to sources, both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are being studied, and the company will look at what the Maharashtra government has to offer before taking a final decision.
 
Bajaj Auto declined to comment on its plans.
 
Tamil Nadu has attracted a lot of investment in electric two-wheelers with a well-developed component ecosystem. This includes start-ups such as Ola Electric in Krishnagiri and Ather Energy in Hosur; TVS in Hosur and Krishnagiri; Greaves Electric Mobility in Ranipet; and Simple Energy in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.
 
On the other hand, Karnataka has a TVS plant in Mysuru.
 
The headquarters of Ola and Ather are in Bengaluru.
 
The Maharashtra government had offered a subsidy with a cap of up to ₹10,000 for an electric two-wheeler, depending on battery size, among other factors. This is over and above the subsidy provided by the central government.
 
The company had invested around ₹300 crore to set up an electric-vehicle plant in Akurdi in 2021 to produce Chetak electric scooters with a capacity of 500,000 units per annum. It is now planning to scale up, but in a different state.
 
But Bajaj Auto has a big stake in the state, where it has factories in Akurdi, Chakan and Aurangabad. Also, the state accounts for a substantial share of its electric two-wheeler sales. Its only plant outside the state is in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.
 
This is not the first time that Bajaj Auto has had issues over dues with the Maharashtra government.
 
In 2011, the state government owed Bajaj Auto a refund of around ₹1,100 crore in sales tax, which it had not received despite fulfilling all conditions.
 
At that time, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had stated that the company would have to review its investment plans in Maharashtra and look at Gujarat. However, the matter was not pursued further.
 
Ironically, while Bajaj is looking at another state, Maharashtra has been able to woo major automakers. These include Ather Energy, which is setting up its second plant in Sambhaji Nagar; JSW Motors, which is building its new energy vehicle factory in the same area; and Toyota-Kirloskar.
 
  • Looking out
 
*  Bajaj Auto is evaluating Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for a new manufacturing expansion
 
*  The company has asked the Maharashtra government to clear ₹60-70 crore in pending EV subsidies
 
*  Bajaj has raised concerns over the non-issuance of eligibility certificates under Maharashtra's Package Incentive Scheme
 
*  TN has emerged as a strong contender due to its established EV ecosystem
 
   

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Topics :Bajaj AutoMaharashtra governmentElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 9:35 PM IST

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