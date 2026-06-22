Bajaj Auto seeks dues from Maharashtra, explores new investment destination

This is not the first time that Bajaj Auto has had issues over dues with the Maharashtra government.
In 2011, the state government owed Bajaj Auto a refund of around ₹1,100 crore in sales tax, which it had not received despite fulfilling all conditions.
At that time, Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had stated that the company would have to review its investment plans in Maharashtra and look at Gujarat. However, the matter was not pursued further.
Ironically, while Bajaj is looking at another state, Maharashtra has been able to woo major automakers. These include Ather Energy, which is setting up its second plant in Sambhaji Nagar; JSW Motors, which is building its new energy vehicle factory in the same area; and Toyota-Kirloskar.