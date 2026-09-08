Bajaj Finance acquires 5% stake in AI video platform TrueFan AI

Bajaj Finance has acquired a 5 per cent stake in TrueFan AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video generation platform, as part of Bajaj Finserv’s group-wide Finserv Intelligence initiative focused on applied research and innovation.

The investment builds on an existing commercial relationship between the two companies. Bajaj Finance has already deployed TrueFan’s platform at scale, using it to generate millions of personalised videos for customer engagement and dealer enablement initiatives.

The partnership is also expected to expand into areas including personalised marketing, large-scale video generation, in-app live avatar assistance, AI-powered multilingual communication, dealer communication, learning and development, and digital onboarding.

Rajeev Jain, vice-chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finance, said, "As a FINAI company, we are deploying AI at scale across the company. Our investment in TrueFan AI follows sustained, production-scale use of its technology, giving us first-hand experience of the platform’s capabilities and its execution. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting proprietary AI innovation in India and our belief in TrueFan’s potential to drive enterprise adoption of AI-powered communication."

The investment is part of Finserv Intelligence, which will enable Bajaj Finance to invest in technology startups, with a focus on early-stage companies from seed to Series B across AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, fintech and consumer technology. Bajaj Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a deposit-taking non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company. It serves more than 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio spanning consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments. Its products are offered through its web and app platforms, more than 4,000 locations and 2.5 lakh active distribution points across the country.

The company said it is focused on using technology, data and analytics to drive simplified and personalised customer experiences. The TrueFan investment is aligned with this broader focus on AI-led automation and personalisation across its digital ecosystem. Nimish Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer, TrueFan, said, "Bajaj Finance is one of India's most forward-looking enterprises in AI adoption. There is no stronger validation than seeing one of our largest customers also become a shareholder after experiencing our technology first-hand. It is a strong vote of confidence in the TrueFan AI team and what we have built. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Bajaj Finance and the wider Bajaj Finserv ecosystem."