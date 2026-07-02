Bajaj Finance Q1 AUM rises 24% to ₹5.46 trillion; loan bookings up 20%

Bajaj Finance on Thursday said its assets under management (AUM) rose 24 per cent year on year to approximately ₹5.46 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹4.41 trillion a year earlier. During the quarter, AUM expanded by around ₹36,900 crore.

New loan bookings grew 20 per cent year on year to 16.13 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), compared with 13.49 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Shares of the company closed at ₹10,187.75 apiece, up 0.4 per cent from the previous close.

The customer franchise stood at 124.43 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with 106.51 million a year earlier. The company added 5.10 million customers during the first quarter of FY27.