Bajaj Finserv launches group-wide AI and deep-tech research initiative

Bajaj Finserv on Thursday announced the launch of “Finserv Intelligence”, a group-wide applied research and innovation platform focused on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum technologies and digital financial services, as the financial services conglomerate makes a strategic bet on in-house technology development.

The company said it plans to invest ₹1,500–2,000 crore over the next five years in AI-led innovation startups — from seed to Series B — through the platform.

It has also entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to establish a joint research centre focused on emerging technologies.

“The next decade of value creation in financial services will belong to those who build the technology that powers it. We have chosen to build, and to build in India,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of India’s private-sector research and development (R&D) spending continuing to lag global peers. The platform aims to bridge the gap between academia, industry and national priorities by bringing together research institutions, startups and in-house specialists under a single innovation ecosystem, the company said. Rajeev Jain, vice chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finance, said the platform would offer startups more than capital. “Startups will plug directly into Bajaj Finserv’s enterprise ecosystem, our governance frameworks, financial discipline, operational depth and market insight,” Jain said. The initiative will initially focus on AI applications for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, cybersecurity, quantum technologies and reimagining physical retail experiences. Over time, the platform is expected to expand into digital financial inclusion, health-tech and climate-risk solutions.