Bajaj Life Insurance's Tarun Chugh top paid life insurer CEO in FY26

The payout came in a strong year for the insurer, whose premium income rose 21.1 per cent to ₹32,896.9 crore. Chugh is running Bajaj Life since 2017, making him one of the longest-serving chief executives in the sector. The disclosures come as the insurance regulator moves to tighten its oversight of executive compensation. A recent circular from the regulator ties the pay of key management persons at insurance companies to a broader set of parameters, including regulatory compliance and grievance redress, alongside traditional performance targets.