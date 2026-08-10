Bajaj Life Insurance's Tarun Chugh top paid life insurer CEO in FY26

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance CEO Anup Bagchi’s remuneration rose to ₹10.04 crore from ₹7.42 crore, with fixed pay of ₹6.81 crore and variable pay of ₹3.23 crore paid entirely in non-cash instruments. He was additionally given 536,500 equity options as deferred pay for FY25 performance.
The pay was flatter at two of the country's largest insurers.
HDFC Life’s Vibha Padalkar, the only woman heading a major Indian life insurer, received ₹9.47 crore, marginally higher than the ₹9.26 crore a year earlier, with a variable pay of ₹3.31 crore, paid entirely in cash. At the lower end of the scale, SBI Life's Amit Jhingran was paid ₹1.96 crore, up slightly from the ₹1.91 crore.