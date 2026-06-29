Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri resigns, to step down on September 25

Bandhan Bank on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Rajeev Mantri, has resigned from his position.

In a regulatory filing, the lender said Mantri submitted his resignation in a letter dated June 29, 2026, to pursue another opportunity for career growth. In line with the bank's policies, his last working day as CFO and KMP will be September 25, 2026.

Mantri has more than 25 years of experience in banking and financial services across India, Singapore and the UAE. Before joining Bandhan Bank, he served as chief financial officer of Citi India.