Bandhan Bank's loans rise 12.6% to ₹1.54 trn, deposits up 10% in Q4FY26

Bandhan Bank's loans and advances grew 12.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,54,235 crore as of March 31 compared to ₹1,36,995, the private lender said on Saturday.

On a sequential basis, the loan book expanded 6.2 per cent from ₹1,45,224 crore as of December 31, 2025, according to a provisional unaudited disclosure filed with the bourses.

Total deposits rose 10 per cent on-year to ₹1,66,344 crore at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025-26 against ₹1,51,212 crore in the corresponding period last year, and were up 6.1 per cent from ₹1,56,724 crore in the previous quarter.

Retail deposits, including CASA, climbed 17.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,22,547 crore, while retail term deposits surged 30.1 per cent to ₹73,796 crore. The retail-to-total deposits ratio improved to 73.67 per cent from 68.88 per cent a year earlier, the bank said in the filing.