Bandhan Bank's loans rise 12.6% to ₹1.54 trn, deposits up 10% in Q4FY26
On a sequential basis, the loan book expanded 6.2 per cent from ₹1,45,224 crore as of December 31, 2025, according to a provisional unaudited disclosure filed with the bourses
On a sequential basis, the loan book expanded 6.2 per cent from ₹1,45,224 crore as of December 31, 2025, according to a provisional unaudited disclosure filed with the bourses
Bandhan Bank's loans and advances grew 12.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,54,235 crore as of March 31 compared to ₹1,36,995, the private lender said on Saturday.
On a sequential basis, the loan book expanded 6.2 per cent from ₹1,45,224 crore as of December 31, 2025, according to a provisional unaudited disclosure filed with the bourses.
Total deposits rose 10 per cent on-year to ₹1,66,344 crore at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025-26 against ₹1,51,212 crore in the corresponding period last year, and were up 6.1 per cent from ₹1,56,724 crore in the previous quarter.
Retail deposits, including CASA, climbed 17.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,22,547 crore, while retail term deposits surged 30.1 per cent to ₹73,796 crore. The retail-to-total deposits ratio improved to 73.67 per cent from 68.88 per cent a year earlier, the bank said in the filing.
CASA deposits stood at ₹48,751 crore in the fourth quarter, up 2.8 per cent year-on-year, while the CASA ratio stood at 29.31 per cent compared with 31.37 per cent a year ago. Bulk deposits declined 6.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹43,797 crore.
Bandhan Bank's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at around 131.76 per cent as of March 31.
The figures are provisional and unaudited, the lender added.
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 6:34 PM IST