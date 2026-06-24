Bandhan Bank raises FD rates by up to 20 bps on select deposit tenors

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has raised interest rates by 20 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits with a two- to three-year tenor, offering 7.95 per cent to senior citizens and 7.45 per cent to others. In the three- to five-year bucket, the bank is offering 7.75 per cent to senior citizens and 7.25 per cent to others.

The bank has raised its fixed deposit (FD) rates at a time when the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained a status quo on the repo rate at 5.25 per cent for a third consecutive time.