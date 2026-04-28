Bandhan Bank's net profit jumps 68% in Q4 on decline in provisions

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank reported a 68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹534 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY26, supported by a decline in provisions and a healthy rise in non-interest income. In Q4FY25, the bank had reported a net profit of ₹318 crore.

Its net interest income (NII) rose modestly in Q4FY26, growing 1.4 per cent YoY to ₹2,796 crore. But non-interest income grew 10.2 per cent YoY to nearly ₹770 crore during the period, due to a rise in third-party income and an increase in income from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) on the sale of loans.

Its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.2 per cent at the end of Q4FY26, up from 5.9 per cent in the previous quarter, due to a drop in the cost of funds and granularisation of deposits. The bank’s provisions dropped 46.3 per cent YoY and 41.4 per cent sequentially to ₹677 crore. Fresh slippages came down to ₹1,030 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹1,310 crore in Q3FY26 and ₹1,750 crore in Q4FY25. Asset quality of the lender improved, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 3.3 per cent, down 6 basis points sequentially. The net NPA ratio has also declined 3 bps during this period to 1 per cent.

The bank’s gross advances grew 13 per cent YoY to ₹1.54 trillion, with the retail book (excluding housing) growing 46 per cent, wholesale banking expanding 33 per cent and the housing segment recording an 8 per cent growth. The EEB book registered a sequential growth of 8 per cent. Meanwhile, the bank’s deposits grew 10 per cent YoY to ₹1.66 trillion, with current account savings account (CASA) deposits at ₹48,752 crore and the CASA ratio at 29 per cent. The CASA plus retail term deposits to total deposits ratio stood at 74 per cent. According to Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, the bank’s credit and deposits will grow in line with the industry in FY27. “We will be in line with where the industry is going. So currently, if we’re looking at it, deposits are growing around 10 per cent and credit is around 11–12 per cent. So we will try to maintain the same industry pace,” he said.