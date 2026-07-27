State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has been hit by a cyberattack, with nearly 1 terabyte (1TB) of data, including consumer and corporate banking records of its customers, allegedly leaked on the dark web for free.

The alleged breach includes data related to customers’ savings and current accounts, loan accounts, net banking users, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and corporate banking services, as well as branch and ATM-related records.

In a statement, the Mumbai-based lender said a comprehensive forensic investigation has been initiated and it is working closely with relevant authorities, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

“The incident involved compromise of an employee’s email account, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data. The matter was promptly identified, and immediate containment measures were implemented. The bank’s core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure,” the bank said in a statement on Monday.