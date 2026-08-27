Bank of Baroda's debt raise tops $1 bn under RBI's concessional swap window

India's Bank ??of Baroda has raised $400 million ​through reissuance of its 5.3180% August 2031 U.S. dollar denominated bonds ??at a higher yield, becoming the second state-owned bank and the fifth issuer overall to tap the central bank's discounted ‌funding window for more ​than $1 billion, merchant bankers said.

BoB, India's second-largest state-run ​lender by assets, will offer a yield of 5.3890% on the reissue, the bank said in a notice to stock exchanges. Earlier in the month, BoB ​had raised $400 million through three-year bonds at a 5.1140% ‌coupon and $300 million through five-year notes at a 5.3180% ​coupon.

The lender had sold these notes at a spread of 90 basis points and 100 bps over Treasuries, respectively. ‌The latest fundraise ​will take the total ‌quantum raised by the bank to $1.1 billion, equivalent to ‌the ??amount raised bythe nation's largest lender, State Bank ​of India.