Bank of Baroda settles NMC Health litigation for nearly $600 million

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday said it has agreed to pay $600 million (about ₹5,700 crore) to settle litigation linked to the collapse of NMC Health, bringing an end to years of cross-border legal proceedings related to one of the Middle East's biggest corporate failures.

The bank's shares fell more than 4 per cent on the BSE to close at ₹260.15 following the announcement.

The settlement amount of around ₹5,700 crore is broadly equivalent to the bank's net profit of ₹5,616 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26. For the full financial year, the state-owned lender reported a net profit of ₹20,021 crore.

BoB said it entered into an out-of-court settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Health Plc, NMC Healthcare Ltd and NMC Holding Ltd, with the payment made through its Abu Dhabi branch. Under the settlement agreement, NMC Health, NMC Healthcare, NMC Holding and their joint administrators have resolved all claims and causes of action against Bank of Baroda without any admission of liability or wrongdoing by the lender. The settlement amount represents the bank's total liability in the proceedings, while the remaining terms of the agreement are confidential, the bank said in an exchange filing. Following the settlement, proceedings before the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Court of First Instance have been discontinued, while related proceedings before the High Court of Justice of England and Wales are being withdrawn.

"The above settlement is to bring the disputes to conclusion, thereby avoiding prolonged litigation, uncertainty and associated cost," the bank said. The litigation stemmed from the collapse of NMC Health, once the Gulf's largest private healthcare provider, which entered administration in 2020 after billions of dollars of previously undisclosed debt came to light. The joint administrators subsequently initiated proceedings in Abu Dhabi and England against NMC founder B.R. Shetty, former Chief Executive Officer Prasanth Manghat and Bank of Baroda under ADGM and UK insolvency laws, as well as UAE civil law. Bank of Baroda has denied the allegations, and the settlement expressly states that the claims have been resolved without any admission of liability or wrongdoing.