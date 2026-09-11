BoI, Indian Bank cumulatively raise nearly $5 bn through FCNR(B) deposits

Bank of India has mobilised nearly $2.4 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the concessional swap window of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It plans to use the funds to retire high-cost deposits and borrowings while deploying a portion in higher-yielding assets, a source said.

The state-owned bank plans to deploy the funds raised through FCNR(B) deposits by the end of the third quarter, the source said.

With access to relatively cheaper funding through FCNR(B) deposits, Bank of India may not tap the certificate of deposit market over the next few months, the source added.

The bank is conducting roadshows with investors to raise up to $1 billion through US dollar-denominated bonds. It will tap the market when yields are favourable, the source said.

Meanwhile, state-owned Indian Bank has raised $2.3 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the same special concessional swap scheme. The lender is using the funds to meet rupee liquidity needs, extend loans and reduce its reliance on bulk deposits, sources directly aware of the development said. “The funds were raised at a cheaper rate, which the bank is utilising for rupee liquidity. It is being utilised for loans also [and] taking care of bulk deposits. Leverage was just a small part,” a person aware of the deployment said. The RBI introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility in June to boost foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings. The FCNR(B) window, initially scheduled to remain open until September 30, was closed a month early on August 31 following strong inflows.