Bank of India launches Mumbai hub for partnership-led financing businesses

State-owned Bank of India (BOI) has inaugurated a dedicated Strategic Business Branch (SBB) in Mumbai to consolidate and scale up its digital and partnership-led financing businesses, including pool buyouts, co-lending, Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), and supply chain finance.

The branch, located at Nariman Point, was inaugurated by Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, in the presence of Executive Director P R Rajagopal and other senior executives.

The SBB will function as a specialised hub for partnership-led financing and is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening credit monitoring and improving underwriting agility across these business segments.