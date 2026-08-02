Bank of Maharashtra cuts home loan rate to 7%, waives processing fee

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has launched a limited-period "Monsoon Dhamaka" campaign, reducing its home loan interest rate to 7 per cent per annum while waiving processing fees and documentation charges to boost retail lending.

The bank also lowered its car loan interest rate to 7.45 per cent per annum, positioning both products among the lowest-priced offerings in the industry, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The lender said the combination of lower interest rates and the waiver of upfront charges aims to reduce the overall borrowing cost and equated monthly instalment (EMI) burden for customers.

Customers can apply for retail loans through the bank's digital loan application platform for faster processing, the bank said.