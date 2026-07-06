Bank of Maharashtra posts 27% loan growth, business crosses ₹6.5 trn in Q1

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it has recorded a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in its total credit to ₹3.06 trillion in the June quarter.

The Pune-based public sector lender's outstanding credit stood at ₹2.41 trillion at the end of the April-June quarter of FY26, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The total credit included loans to the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments, which grew 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.87 trillion, it said.

During the quarter, the bank's exposure to corporate credit also crossed ₹1 trillion to ₹1.11 trillion, registering an increase of 21 per cent.