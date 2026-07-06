Bank of Maharashtra reports 27% loan growth, 13% deposit growth

State-owned lender Bank of Maharashtra posted 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in overall advances to Rs 3.06 trillion, supported by 25 per cent growth in RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) loans to Rs 1.87 trillion.

Domestic corporate loans expanded 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1.11 trillion.

Deposits grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.44 trillion, while the share of low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits fell to 49 per cent from 50 per cent in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.