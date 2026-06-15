Bank of Maharashtra union flags staff shortages, calls for hiring drive

the All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF) has urged the management of Bank of Maharashtra to undertake recruitment across cadres, citing staff shortages and rising workloads, while highlighting increasing dependence on outsourced personnel.

In a representation to the bank's managing director and chief executive officer, the union said the lender's growth in business, profitability, asset quality and branch network had not been matched by a corresponding increase in manpower. It said the gap between business growth and staff strength had reached alarming proportions.

According to the union, 147 branches and offices are functioning without clerical staff, while 1,550 branches and offices do not have sub-staff. It also said all branches and administrative offices are operating without permanent part-time sub-staff.

"The mismatch between business growth and staff strength has reached alarming proportions," the union said in a communication to the bank's top management. The federation said employees in many branches are performing multiple functions simultaneously, often beyond their designated roles and responsibilities. It also raised concerns over the bank's increasing reliance on outsourced and contractual personnel for subordinate and support functions, stating that such arrangements could pose operational, security and reputational risks. The union said employees were under pressure to meet business targets, regulatory requirements, audit compliance and customer-service expectations amid manpower shortages. It added that the situation could increase the risk of procedural lapses and weaken internal control mechanisms.

Separately, the federation released a note highlighting manpower concerns at the bank. The note said Bank of Maharashtra had the highest business per employee among public sector banks at ₹37.44 crore and the highest profit per employee at ₹37.83 lakh in FY25. It also stated that the bank had 14,591 employees and around 2,850 branches, with an average of about four to 4.5 employees per branch after accounting for staff deployed at zonal and head offices. The union said the proportion of clerical and sub-staff had declined over the years, resulting in skeletal staffing at several branches. It also pointed to employee stress, burnout, fatigue and work-life imbalance arising from increased workloads.