Banks seek promoters' skin in the game for Vodafone Idea funding

According to a senior banker at a state-owned bank, discussions have been ongoing for a considerable period and have involved multiple lenders, but have yet to yield a conclusive outcome. Neither public nor private sector banks have committed to a specific quantum of funding. Banks have indicated that the company needs a mix of both and must work to secure broader participation.

“What banks are looking for is comfort from the company. There are uncertainties around capex, Arpu (average revenue per user), AGR, and the company’s competitive position. If the company provides support to lenders in the form of guarantees from another group company or promoters, banks will be more willing to lend,” the banker said, adding that no such support is currently in place. “The company is in a difficult position, and ideally, promoters should stand behind it -- either by committing additional funding if required or by providing support in case of default. That has been our ask so far, but there has been no response.”