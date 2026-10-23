Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs in AI-led cost drive as Q3 profit rises 12%

Barclays said it is cutting around 5,000 jobs or 5 per cent of its workforce this year, as it uses technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to slash fixed costs and improve returns.

The job cuts were revealed as Barclays reported third-quarter profit of £2.3 billion ($3.08 billion), up 12 per cent from a year ago but undershooting analysts’ forecasts as its fixed income trading business underperformed.

“I am disappointed, and you can be sure this will get my attention,” Chief Executive Officer C S Venkatakrishnan said about the bank’s traditional strength of fixed income trading, blaming a volatile quarter and weak trading in rates and credit products in particular.