Barclays to invest ₹1,500 crore in India, boost banking businesses

British lender Barclays Bank on Thursday announced an additional investment of ₹1,500 crore into its India operations.

The investment is aimed at strengthening its investment banking and private banking businesses in the country, according to an official statement.

"This investment reflects a deliberate long-term allocation of capital to a market where we see sustained opportunity. It strengthens our balance sheet and increases our capacity to support clients as they scale domestically, expand internationally and access global capital," the bank's Asia Pacific chief executive Jaideep Khanna said.

Barclays Bank CEO Pramod Kumar, who is also the vice chairman of investment banking for the Asia Pacific region, said the new investment will enhance its ability to deploy capital efficiently, deepen client relationships and capture opportunities across businesses.