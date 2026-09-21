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BASF mulls investment in MDI production facility at Dahej in Gujarat

BASF has secured industrial land in Dahej for the potential MDI complex, with the final investment decision subject to the feasibility study and necessary approvals

BASF
The company has secured an industrial land parcel in Dahej for the potential investment through its Indian subsidiary, BASF India Polyurethanes Private Limited | Image: ANI
Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 9:22 PM IST
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German multinational chemicals company BASF announced that it is in the advanced stages of a feasibility study for the construction of a methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production complex in Gujarat.
 
The company has secured an industrial land parcel in Dahej for the potential investment through its Indian subsidiary, BASF India Polyurethanes Private Limited. The final investment decision will be based on the outcome of the feasibility study and will remain subject to all necessary approvals.
 
MDI is a key building block for polyurethane products used in building insulation, refrigeration, automotive components, furniture and consumer goods.
 
“India is among the most attractive growth markets globally, with strong demand expected across a wide range of industries,” said Stephan Kothrade, member of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer of BASF SE.
 
He added that the company is focusing on investments that strengthen its core businesses and create long-term value. "A potential investment in India would further expand our manufacturing footprint in a key growth market and enable us to serve customers in India and neighboring markets with locally produced MDI,” Kothrade said.
 
BASF, with annual sales of around €60 billion, currently operates MDI production facilities in Geismar, United States; Antwerp, Belgium; Chongqing and Caojing (Shanghai), China; and Yeosu, South Korea.
 
BASF India Ltd operates multiple production sites in India. The company already operates an MDI splitter and polyurethane production facilities at its integrated chemical complex in Dahej.
 
"As India’s urbanization, infrastructure development and manufacturing activities continue to accelerate, demand for high-performance materials is expected to grow," it said.
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Topics :BASF India GujaratChemical industry

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 9:22 PM IST

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