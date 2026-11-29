British American Tobacco Plc (BAT) is set to sell a 6.3 per cent stake in ITC Hotels via a block deal for $246 million (₹2,288 crore), as the shareholder looks to fully exit the Indian hotel major.

According to details of the term sheet reviewed by Business Standard, the offer floor price is ₹175, a discount of 5.2 per cent to the stock’s closing price on the NSE on Friday, with Jefferies India as the sole bookrunner. Queries to BAT and ITC Hotels did not elicit a response as of Sunday evening.

BAT has previously stated that it does not intend to be a long-term shareholder in the hotels business in India and that it will sell its holding by 2026 but will aim to maximise shareholder value. BAT became a shareholder in ITC Hotels following the demerger of ITC and ITC Hotels in January last year. The company sold a 9 per cent stake in December last year for over ₹3,800 crore, lowering its stake in ITC Hotels from 15.3 per cent to 6.3 per cent.