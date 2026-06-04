Bata's earnings outlook remains uncertain despite Q4 sales improvement

Brokerages have turned more cautious on footwear major Bata India and have cut their earnings estimates, citing concerns over profitability after a mixed set of March-quarter results. While the company beat Street expectations on revenue in Q4FY26, margin performance remained weak.

The cautious stance comes against the backdrop of a prolonged stock underperformance. Bata India shares have fallen 46 per cent over the past year, compared with a 5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The company reported revenue growth of 5 per cent, above consensus estimates, aided by a 2.8 per cent increase in volumes. According to management, growth momentum improved for the second consecutive quarter, driven by a broad-based improvement across channels and categories. Demand trends also improved sequentially, with the value segment stabilising and premium brands continuing to outperform.

Suket Kothari of Nirmal Bang Research said the sub-₹1,000 segment, which had remained subdued for the past three to four years, showed signs of a recovery during the quarter. The category grew 5 per cent year-on-year and accounted for 35-40 per cent of revenue. Even so, the brokerage has cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates and maintains a “hold” rating on the stock.

Despite multiple initiatives undertaken over the past one to two years, there have been no positive signs in revenue growth and profitability, the analyst said.