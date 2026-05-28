Battle of Indian carmakers heats up as JSW Motors plans Diwali debut

Nayak said the Indian market is moving towards premiumisation and JSW wants to be present in every price segment. “Premiumisation is the future and it is not far as GDP goes up, so we have to be ready for that. The number one player in the country sells at an average of ₹7-8 lakh and this will shift rapidly. So we will be present in multiple segments - ₹10-12 lakh, ₹15 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹30 lakh plus across multiple powertrains and offer multiple choices.”