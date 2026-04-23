BCCL offers up to 10% discount to power plants for higher coal offtake

At the same time, BCCL has capped the applicability of the performance incentive (PI), stating that it will not apply to quantities beyond 90 per cent of the contracted quantity in higher offtake slabs. For offtake below 120 per cent, no cash discount will be offered, and PI will continue only on raw coal as per existing FSA norms.
The move is aimed at incentivising higher coal lifting, improving evacuation through rail and other modes, and providing cost relief to power producers. It also comes as the government seeks to ensure stable fuel supply and support electricity generation amid evolving global energy supply challenges.