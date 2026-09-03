Beams Fintech Fund leads ₹215 crore investment in MSME lender BNF

Beams Fintech Fund, the fintech-focused growth-stage private equity fund, has led a ₹215 crore equity investment in Business Nextgen Finance Private Limited (BNF), a new-age non-banking financial company focused on secured lending to micro, small and medium enterprises. The round also included marquee investors Baring Private Equity India, Saison Capital Pte Ltd and Unleash, along with other investors.

As part of the transaction, Beams Fintech Fund and its affiliates will collectively hold more than 26 per cent of BNF’s paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis, making the fund a significant institutional partner as BNF enters its next phase of growth. The transaction has received prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

“The significant credit gap in India's underserved MSME segment presents a compelling opportunity for a differentiated lender with strong underwriting, technology and customer-centricity,” said Sagar Agarwal, founder and managing partner, Beams Fintech Fund. “We believe BNF is well positioned to build a scalable and sustainable platform and look forward to supporting the Company in its next phase of growth.” The investment marks Beams’ seventh investment and adds BNF to its growing portfolio of financial services and fintech businesses. The investment strengthens BNF's capital base as it scales its technology-led secured lending platform, expands into underserved MSME markets, and deepens access to formal credit for small businesses across India.

Founded by Pankaj Poddar, the company received its RBI Certificate of Registration in September 2025 and has since focused on building a differentiated lending institution driven by disciplined underwriting and digital infrastructure. “This capital will enable us to accelerate our growth while remaining firmly committed to strong governance, sustainable profitability and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders,” said Pankaj Poddar, promoter, managing director and CEO, Business Nextgen Finance. The transaction does not result in any change in the management or day-to-day control of BNF. Pankaj Poddar will continue as promoter, managing director and chief executive officer, leading the company's strategic and operational growth.