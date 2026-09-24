Belden-Ruckus Wireless to expand local manufacturing capacity in India

US-based Belden Inc will increase its local manufacturing capacity at its facility in Pune, India, to produce Ethernet switches used for Wi-Fi connectivity, network equipment, and AI-powered automation. The operational expansion follows Belden’s $1.8 billion acquisition of Ruckus Wireless, marking a major step in local production to support the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Without disclosing specific investment figures or capacity metrics, Bart Giordano, senior vice president and general manager at Ruckus Networks, noted in an interaction that the increased capacity will cater directly to domestic market demand at present, with export opportunities being evaluated for subsequent phases of expansion.

The move represents a strategic operational shift for Ruckus Wireless, which historically relied entirely on outsourced manufacturing. By integrating with Belden, Ruckus is leveraging Belden’s existing 300,000-square-foot facility in Pune to manufacture products locally. Initial production focuses on the Ruckus ICX Ethernet switching portfolio, which currently generates nearly 50 per cent of Ruckus’s total business.

“The first batch of locally manufactured switches is set to roll off the assembly line as we speak,” Giordano said in a virtual interaction. While current operations utilise Belden’s existing facility infrastructure, the company plans to make incremental investments and expand its local workforce as manufacturing scales up. Ethernet switches mark the first phase of this rollout, with plans to evaluate bringing other enterprise networking products onto the Pune assembly line in the future. The addition of manufacturing in Pune builds an end-to-end presence for Ruckus in India across innovation, operations, and customer delivery. Bengaluru hosts the company’s largest global site for research and development (R&D) and customer success, alongside Belden’s customer innovation centre. Additionally, Ruckus operates an R&D centre in Chennai in collaboration with the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) for software development and networking innovation.