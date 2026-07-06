BEML ramps up R&D spending by 150% to drive indigenous innovation

The third layer, the Futuristic Product Innovation & Incubation Centre, focuses on developing entirely new product platforms. Roy cited the indigenous light armoured multipurpose vehicle, developed completely in-house and currently under trials, as one example. The centre is also driving development of future rail and defence platforms.

The fourth layer is the newly established Central Research Facility (CRF), dedicated to long-term “blue-sky” research. BEML has entered into a master research agreement with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and is setting up the CRF’s incubation centre at the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID). The company has stationed its own researchers at IISc to jointly work on technologies expected to become commercially relevant over the next five to 10 years.