BenQ eyes 50% growth in India in 2026, to expand local manufacturing

Taiwan-based display solutions provider Benq is looking for a 50 per cent growth in its topline in 2026, driven by a high double-digit increase in its monitor and interactive flat panel business here, said its India and South Asia Managing Director Rajeev Singh.

Benq, which will complete its 25 years in India in 2026, expects to cross ₹1,000 crore sales as the company is quite encouraged by the opportunities coming from the educational institutions from both government and private institutions.

Besides, BenQ will also encourage 'Make in India' by increasing the number of models with locally-manufactured interactive flat panel through its local OEM partners. It will also start local manufacturing of monitors.

"So, at the same time, we have increased the number of models of interactive flat panels that we are manufacturing in India. We have also added a monitor for the 'Make in India' product line. We will be starting our local production for Make in India from next month, April onwards. A completely new product line will be added to our Make in India initiative," Singh told PTI. When asked about the quality of locally manufactured products, he said that the "quality of products is at par with what we are importing into India." Benq, which is already exporting to the South Asian markets from India, will gradually increase exports from here and add more markets.

"Not only will exports to these countries increase, but we will be adding more countries," he said. When asked about the growth, Singh said: "During this year, which is 2026, we are expecting a 50 per cent growth over the previous year... this will be a pretty decent growth for us as compared to the previous year." The company, a pioneer in the smart classroom projects being implemented in various schools run by the central government as well as by several states, has done close to 4 lakh classrooms in India. "Our classroom base currently is almost 4 lakh. We expect that at least close to 50,000 plus classrooms will be added during the course of this year," said Singh.

This quarter, Benq is implementing "some really good projects" awarded by the government. It is executing a Delhi government project, where it will complete almost 7,500 classrooms by the end of this month under phase one of the Delhi Smart Class project. "We are also doing about close to 4,000 classrooms in the state of Punjab and close to 2,000 classrooms in the state of Assam," said Singh, adding that all of these would be handed over by the end of this month. About the monitor business, Singh said, while the overall market is growing at a rate of only about 5-6 per cent year-on-year, the mid and high-end market, where it is present, is growing above 15-20 per cent.

"We have seen our growth rate consistently over 30 per cent. We are focusing on the monitors, which are pretty unique for our market and also the users, like we have monitors for coders and programmers, which no other brand has," he added. BenQ has developed a series of monitors with insights from software professionals from India. It first launched in the Indian market and then started selling them across the world after getting an encouraging response here. In the projector business, BenQ is focusing on the home segment. It is focusing on Gen Z customers, who do not want to have a device like a TV in their home.

"Overall, the projector market size right now is about 1,50,000 projectors, and BenQ's market share is about 25 per cent. However, in the home segment, we have almost 50 per cent share of the home projector market," he said. Over BenQ's 25-year journey in India, Singh said it was a "very smooth ride for the last 15-16 years where there has been a gradual increase in the business", and added that brand value is now very strong here. Besides, its current portfolio of display business as monitors and projectors, BenQ earlier had presence in mobile handsets, LED TV and laptops. In 2007, BenQ globally exited from mobile handsets and focused on the display solution market, Singh added.