Better cash recovery and track record kept Adani ahead in JAL race

“If the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) were merely a ‘highest-bidder-wins’ formula, there would be no need for voting. The intent of the law, however, is resolution first, with recovery being incidental. Instead, the process is increasingly driven by recovery, with resolution treated as incidental,” said M S Sahoo, former head of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and former distinguished professor at National Law University, Delhi.

The Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has cleared Adani Enterprises’ resolution plan of around ₹15,000 crore for JAL, dismissing objections from Vedanta.

Adani Enterprises in November last year was ahead of five other bidders for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), not with the highest bid but with an almost 94 per cent voting share in the committee of creditors (CoC).

JAL entered the insolvency process on June 3 last year. The company’s assets span cement, construction, hospitality, and real estate, including marquee developments such as Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, Jaypee Wish Town in Noida, and Jaypee International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

Other IBC experts concur with Sahoo. They say JAL is another example of banks increasingly becoming more recovery-focused under the IBC than resolution.

Adani won the bid despite a lower net present value (difference between inflows now and future outflows) than Vedanta, but faster timelines and higher upfront repayment put it in the lead in the JAL race.

Vedanta, led by Anil Agarwal, has challenged the March 17 order of the NCLT. The company previously characterised the approval as a commercial conspiracy and sought a fresh evaluation of its own bid.

“While this may be legally sound under the doctrine of commercial wisdom, it does blur the lines between objective bidding and subjective preference. In high-stake insolvencies like JAL, such decisions risk creating a perception that process discipline can be secondary to promoter confidence, which, if left unchecked, could discourage aggressive bidding and weaken competitive tension in future CIRPs (corporate insolvency resolution plans),” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal and Associates.

It has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which, however, refused to stay the implementation of the resolution plan even as it agreed to examine Vedanta’s appeal.

The mining major has also alleged procedural lapses, stating it was neither given reasons for the rejection of its bid, nor allowed to clarify its proposal. It pointed to a revised offer submitted on November 8, 2025, when upfront cash was increased to around ₹6,563 crore and included an equity infusion of ₹800 crore, arguing that this should have been taken into account.