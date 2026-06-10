Beyond Zaynich: Wockhardt bets on WCK 6777 as next blockbuster jab

“I was in New York recently and observed that about 35-40 per cent of injectable antibiotic use is outside hospitals in the US,” Khorakiwala told Business Standard. “They want people to leave hospitals as quickly as possible, but continue treatment. From that context, it is a very large market.”

WCK 6777 is being developed for treatment of multidrug-resistant infections that could continue after patients are moved out of intensive care or are discharged from hospital. He said the once-daily dosing could offer a meaningful advantage over existing injectable antibiotics that often need to be administered several times a day. “Once-a-day versus three-times-a- day is a big difference. The cost of nursing, patient convenience and institutional convenience all work in favour of a once-a-day product,” he said.