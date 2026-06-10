Home / Companies / News / Beyond Zaynich: Wockhardt bets on WCK 6777 as next blockbuster jab

Beyond Zaynich: Wockhardt bets on WCK 6777 as next blockbuster jab

Once-a-day injectable antibiotic aimed at treatment beyond hospitals through outpatient centres

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After winning FDA approval for Zaynich, Wockhardt is developing WCK 6777, a once-daily antibiotic that could target a large outpatient treatment market.
Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:41 PM IST
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Days after securing the US regulator’s approval for an injectable antibiotic that it said could generate up to $2 billion in global sales every year, Indian drugmaker Wockhardt is betting on yet another potential blockbuster jab. 
Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said WCK 6777, a once-a-day injectable antibiotic, has completed Phase-I trials in the US, and could emerge as an opportunity on a similar scale as Zaynick, which received FDA approval on May 29. While Zaynich is targeted at severe hospital infections within an estimated $9 billion market for resistant Gram-negative pathogens, WCK 6777 is aimed at treatment beyond hospitals through outpatient centres.
 
Wockhardt plans to begin global clinical trials, including in India, and expects the product to reach the market around 2030-31. 
“I was in New York recently and observed that about 35-40 per cent of injectable antibiotic use is outside hospitals in the US,” Khorakiwala told Business Standard. “They want people to leave hospitals as quickly as possible, but continue treatment. From that context, it is a very large market.” 
WCK 6777 is being developed for treatment of multidrug-resistant infections that could continue after patients are moved out of intensive care or are discharged from hospital. He said the once-daily dosing could offer a meaningful advantage over existing injectable antibiotics that often need to be administered several times a day. “Once-a-day versus three-times-a- day is a big difference. The cost of nursing, patient convenience and institutional convenience all work in favour of a once-a-day product,” he said. 
“It is like Zaynich outside the hospital — maybe (with a) larger potential, we do not know.” Khorakiwala said the firm expects to benefit from the scientific and regulatory learnings from Zaynich as WCK 6777 advances through clinical development. 
 

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Topics :WockhardtAntibioticsPharmaceuticalIndian pharma

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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